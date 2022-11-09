ELECTION 2022: State House and Senate Races, West Turned Away

Thomas West (Ohio House Democratic Caucus)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The apparent Republican “wave” in Ohio swept State Rep Thomas West out of office.

Republican challenger Jim Thomas won that race Tuesday for the 49th District House seat.

It should be noted that West’s district, like the others, was changed.

The other contested races went for a couple of very familiar ncumbents, both Republicans: 29th District Senator Kirk Schuring and 48th District State Rep Scott Oelslager.