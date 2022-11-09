ELECTION 2022: Vance Defeats Ryan for Portman’s Senate Seat

(Left): Republican Senate candidate JD Vance speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Right): Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks to supporters after the polls closed on primary election day Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Democrat Tim Ryan held an early lead among absentee voters who voted strongly Democratic, but Republican JD Vance pulled away as the night went along to win the hard-fought U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman.

Vance may have been buoyed by last-minute support in former President Trump’s appearance in the Dayton area Monday night.

Ryan raised $48 million in an expensive campaign.

The two debated three different times in the last several weeks, and it appeared no clear-cut winner came away from those skirmishes.

In his concession speech, Ryan made the point that he was accepting the outcome of the Election, not denying it.

Vance was thankful for the win.