ELECTION 2023: 14,000+ Vote Early In-Person in Stark

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over 14,000 people voted early in Stark County.

The Board of Elections says there were 14,743 Early In-Person voters.

Compare that to the busy August Special Election with 12,000 early voters.

Also, nearly 8200 voters turned in their absentee ballots as of early on Monday.

Those completed ballots must be turned in to your county Board of Elections office by 7:30 Tuesday night for your vote to count.

The Stark County Board of Elections sees a likely 42- to 43-percent voter turnout for today’s General Election, based on those early voting numbers.

Turnout in August was 39.9-percent.