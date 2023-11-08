ELECTION 2023: Abortion Issue Passes

Supporters of Issue 1 cheer at a watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Columbus Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 16 months after the Roe v Wade decision was overturned by the Supreme Court, voters in Ohio passed Issue 1.

It’s a constitutional amendment protecting access to abortion and reproductive health.

Lauren Blauvelt is executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio.

She told a crowd of supporters last night in Columbus that “abortion is health care”.

U.S. Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown says in a statement: “women’s health care decisions should be between them and their doctors, not politicians”.

The group End Abortion Ohio says the vote is a “dark stain on Ohio’s history”.

The state’s voters also agreed to to legalize the sale, possession, and usage of marijuana for people 21 and older.

The Stark County vote was 53-percent “yes” for Issue 1 and 52-percent for Issue 2.