ELECTION 2023: UPDATE: Polls ‘Steadily Busy’ on Election Day

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2018 file photo, people cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 6, general election at Jim Miller Park in Marietta, Ga. Georgia election officials have little room for error as they work to replace thousands of outdated voting machines statewide in only a matter of months. The state is making a $106 million purchase of new voting machines. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Steadily busy”.

That’s how Stark County Deputy Elections Director Regine Johnson describes the turnout today for the General Election on Tuesday afternoon.

As of the midpoint of Election Day voting Tuesday afternoon, 23-percent of registered voters had cast a ballot.

As of 2 p.m., more than 56,000 people had gone to polling places.

Another 9-percent had voted early or turned in an absentee ballot.

The Stark County Board of Elections prediction of 42-percent voter turnout may be met and surpassed:

Johnson says those Ohioans new to the county and uncertain of their polling location can vote a provisional ballot at the Board of Elections.

The polls are open until 7:30 p.m.