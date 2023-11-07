ELECTION 2023: UPDATE: Polls ‘Steadily Busy’ on Election Day
November 7, 2023 3:10PM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Steadily busy”.
That’s how Stark County Deputy Elections Director Regine Johnson describes the turnout today for the General Election on Tuesday afternoon.
As of the midpoint of Election Day voting Tuesday afternoon, 23-percent of registered voters had cast a ballot.
As of 2 p.m., more than 56,000 people had gone to polling places.
Another 9-percent had voted early or turned in an absentee ballot.
The Stark County Board of Elections prediction of 42-percent voter turnout may be met and surpassed:
Johnson says those Ohioans new to the county and uncertain of their polling location can vote a provisional ballot at the Board of Elections.
The polls are open until 7:30 p.m.