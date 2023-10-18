News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Election 2023: Lake Local Seeks 9.9 Mill Levy Approval

By Jim Michaels
October 18, 2023 9:17AM EDT
Courtesy Lake Local School District

HARTVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The November Election is less than three weeks away.

The Lake Local School District is seeking new money.

It’s Issue 33, which is a 9.9 mill additional levy which would be in place for five years.

A 13 mill levy without an expiration date was soundly defeated in the Spring.

Money would go for current operating expenses in the district.

A property owner with $100,000 in valuation would pay an additional $347 a year with passage of the levy.

With no new general operational funding for the district since 2006, the Keep Lake Great levy committee says failure means 20 to 25 teachers will be cut, as will high school bussing and art and music programs in the lower grades.

Early voting at the Stark County Board of Elections office in Canton is underway Monday through Friday from 8 to 5.

