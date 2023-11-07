ELECTION 2023: LaRose Says Don’t Forget Photo ID

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is the first November Election in Ohio where you’re required to have a valid photo ID.

That’s the only accepted form of identification now.

But the day is not wasted if you forget and leave your ID at home.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says you’ll be permitted to vote a provisional ballot.

That won’t go into tonight’s results.

But if you prove your identity a few days later at the Board of Elections office, votes from that ballot will be added to the official count in three weeks.

Though county Boards of Elections may be predicting turnout for today’s Election, Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he doesn’t make such predictions.

He does say that it depends on the communities that have mayor’s races, school levies and other issues that are drawing a lot of interest.

LaRose does believe poll workers will be busy today, especially with two statewide issues.

Those workers are putting in a long day, so he suggests keeping that smile, even if there’s a long line.