ELECTION 2023: Louisville Schools Hoping to Keep 3.8 Mills in Place

By Jim Michaels
November 2, 2023 6:51AM EDT
Courtesy Louisville City School District.

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Louisville City School District hopes the third time is a charm.

They are seeking to keep 3.8 mills of funding in place for another five years.

Issue 34 is a substitute levy.

That means current property owners pay the same millage.

But the district benefits from those undertaking new construction when they pay that millage.

The levy lost last November and in May.

Without passage, the $1.835 million in annual funding runs out at the end of the year.

And cuts would be likely for the 2024-2025 school year.

