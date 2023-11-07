News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ELECTION 2023: New Canton Mayor May Be Known Tuesday Night

By Jim Michaels
November 7, 2023 8:05AM EST
Canton mayoral candidates William Sherer II and Roy DePew (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are mayor’s races in the two largest cities in the county.

With Canton’s Tom Bernabei retiring at year’s end, Democrat William Sherer II faces Republican Roy Depew.

And in Massillon, incumbent Democratic Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry is facing a challenge from Republican and longtime council member Jamie Slutz.

Massillon also has a lot of contested council races.

There are plenty of two trustee races too, with two contested races for judge of the Canton Municipal Court.

