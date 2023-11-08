ELECTION 2023: New-Money School Levies Split; Renewals Approved
November 8, 2023 6:36AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two new money issues for local school districts in Stark County.
One was successful, one was not.
51-percent of voters in the North Canton City School District approved a 1.6 mill bond issue and a .7 mill levy to build a new middle school.
That, while 52-percent of voters in the Lake Local School District rejected Issue 33, a 9.9 mill additional levy for current expenses for five years.
A substitute levy in the Louisville City Schools was successful.
So were renewal levies in the Massillon City and Jackson Local districts.