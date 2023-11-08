ELECTION 2023: New-Money School Levies Split; Renewals Approved

An American flag waves in the breeze next to a sign directing Ohioans to vote inside Tharp Sixth Grade School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Hilliard, Ohio. It’s the final day that Ohio citizens can vote in a GOP-rushed special election on whether to make the state constitution harder to amend, likely having direct impact on abortion rights in the state. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two new money issues for local school districts in Stark County.

One was successful, one was not.

51-percent of voters in the North Canton City School District approved a 1.6 mill bond issue and a .7 mill levy to build a new middle school.

That, while 52-percent of voters in the Lake Local School District rejected Issue 33, a 9.9 mill additional levy for current expenses for five years.

A substitute levy in the Louisville City Schools was successful.

So were renewal levies in the Massillon City and Jackson Local districts.