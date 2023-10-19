Election 2023: North Canton Schools Seeks Funding for New Middle School.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Election 2023: the North Canton City School District hopes to move into the next phase of its program to build new schools.

This, following the successful opening of North Canton Primary and North Canton Intermediate just a few weeks ago.

Issue 32 is mainly a 1.6 mill 36-year bond issue that will supply the $27.8 million dollars in additional money needed to construct a new middle school on the property of the high school.

The state School Facilities Construction Commission is supplying $33.8 million.

The total levy is 2.3 mills, with .7 of that being a separate additional continuing levy for permanent improvements.

Some of that is required for maintaining all the new construction.

If passed, total new taxes for $100,000 in valuation will be $80.50 per year.