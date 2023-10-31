ELECTION 2023: Perry Police Look to Replace 2 Levies With 1

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Perry Township police chief wants you to hurry to the polls to vote on Issue 25, but don’t exceed the speed limit on the way there!

That’s a big issue in Chief Bryan Taylor’s conversations with residents and businesses.

So the township seeks to bring in additional money to buy speed monitors for use in neighborhoods, to remind people to slow down.

The plan is to combine two current about-to-expire levies into one, a 7.8 mill issue.

Half of that issue is a replacement levy.

The other half is additional money.

It’s a five-year issue.

The township stresses that the increase for $100,000 in valuation is $123 annually.