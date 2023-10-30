ELECTION 2023: Plain Seeks More Road Paving Money

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Plain Township is seeking an increase in one of its two road levies.

This is the levy that pays for new asphalt on the township’s 175 miles of roadway.

Plain Township Trustee Scott Haws says the cost of asphalt has gone up 65-percent since 2018.

He says the township was only able to pave ten miles of road this construction season, where they’ve done close to 20 miles in the past.

Haws also says the plan includes a new crack/seal program to extend the life of current pavement.

There’s also a plan for new curbs and storm drains.

Issue 22 is a combined 1.5 mill replacement and .5 mill additional levy for five years.