ELECTION 2023 RESULTS: Quick View, 2 Successful State Issues, 2 New Mayors

Final from the Stark County Board of Elections

STATE ISSUES:

State Issue 1 abortion amendment has passed

State Issue 2 recreational marijuana has passed

State Issue 1 (Stark vote only):

Yes: 53%

State Issue 2 (Stark vote only):

Yes: 52%

CANDIDATE RACES:

Canton Mayor:

William Sherer II D 68%

Canton Council at Large (3 to elect):

*James Babcock D

*Lou Giavasis D

Crystal Smith D

Canton Council Ward 2:

Brenda Kimbrough

Massillon Mayor:

Jamie Slutz R 52%

Massillon President of Council: Mike Slater

Jackson Twp Trustee: (1 to elect):

Justin Hardesty

Canton Municipal Judge Jan 1 term:

Kristen Donahue Guardado 56%

Canton Municipal Judge Jan 2 term:

*Curt Werren 53%

Canton City Board of Education:

Watkins, Brown

SCHOOL ISSUES PASSING:

Issue 32: North Canton City School District 1.6 mill bond issue, .7 mill additional continuing: 51%

Issue 34: Louisville City School District 3.8 mill substitute 5 years: 51%

SCHOOL ISSUES FAILED:

Issue 33: Lake Local School District 9.9 mill additional 5 years: 51%

OTHER ISSUES PASSING:

Issue 22: Plain Twp Roads 1.5 mill replacement .5 mill additional 5 years: 53%

Issue 44: Hartville Streets .5-percent income tax increase 10 years: leads by just 11 votes.

Several close races could be changed by provisional and late-arriving ballots…

