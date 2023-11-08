ELECTION 2023 RESULTS: Quick View, 2 Successful State Issues, 2 New Mayors
Final from the Stark County Board of Elections
STATE ISSUES:
State Issue 1 abortion amendment has passed
State Issue 2 recreational marijuana has passed
State Issue 1 (Stark vote only):
Yes: 53%
State Issue 2 (Stark vote only):
Yes: 52%
CANDIDATE RACES:
Canton Mayor:
William Sherer II D 68%
Canton Council at Large (3 to elect):
*James Babcock D
*Lou Giavasis D
Crystal Smith D
Canton Council Ward 2:
Brenda Kimbrough
Massillon Mayor:
Jamie Slutz R 52%
Massillon President of Council: Mike Slater
Jackson Twp Trustee: (1 to elect):
Justin Hardesty
Canton Municipal Judge Jan 1 term:
Kristen Donahue Guardado 56%
Canton Municipal Judge Jan 2 term:
*Curt Werren 53%
Canton City Board of Education:
Watkins, Brown
SCHOOL ISSUES PASSING:
Issue 32: North Canton City School District 1.6 mill bond issue, .7 mill additional continuing: 51%
Issue 34: Louisville City School District 3.8 mill substitute 5 years: 51%
SCHOOL ISSUES FAILED:
Issue 33: Lake Local School District 9.9 mill additional 5 years: 51%
OTHER ISSUES PASSING:
Issue 22: Plain Twp Roads 1.5 mill replacement .5 mill additional 5 years: 53%
Issue 44: Hartville Streets .5-percent income tax increase 10 years: leads by just 11 votes.
Several close races could be changed by provisional and late-arriving ballots…
