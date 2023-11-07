ELECTION 2023: School, Municipal, Township Issues Galore

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are also new-money issues that local folks will be keeping an eye on.

There are no countywide issues.

The village of Hartville is looking for an income tax increase for its streets, while an East Canton levy asks voters for an increase in police funding.

Hills and Dales wants more money for current expenses.

And the village of Wilmot seeks an income tax increase for fire services.

The North Canton City and Lake Local School Districts are seeking new money.

Four other school districts have renewal or substitute issues on the ballot.

And townships are looking for new revenue too:

Plain, Osnaburg, Lexington and Pike Townships for roads and Perry Township for police.

Lawrence Township has five different issues for voters to consider.