ELECTION 2023: Voter Turnout Much Higher Than Expected

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 52-percent of Stark County voters have made their voices heard, casting ballots in the November Election.

That’s 27,894 people who voted, either in person yesterday or early, or absentee.

The Board of Elections thought turnout would be at least 42-percent.

Those figures can be expected to go up a bit when provisional ballots and still-outstanding absentee ballots are added in.

Those ballots could also change the results of several close races.