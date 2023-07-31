Election Approaching Quickly, More Early Voting

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With over 355,000 Ohio voters already casting their ballots in the August Special Election, it promises to be a busy week for In-Person Early Voting.

And county Board of Elections offices have expanded voting hours this week, open 7:30 to 7:30 during the week with hours next Saturday and Sunday.

And the Election is next Tuesday.

Here are the In-Person Early Voting hours, according to the Stark County Board of Elections:

July 31 – 7:30 am – 7:30 pm

August 1 – 7:30 am – 8:30 pm

August 2- August 4 – 7:30 am – 7:30 pm

August 5 – 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

August 6 – 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Requests for absentee ballots must be received by your local board office by Tuesday night, August 1, at 8:30.