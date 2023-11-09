ELECTION REFLECTION: 3 Big Cities Seeing New Leadership

Left to right: William Sherer II, Jamie Slutz, Andy Grove. (WHBC News, except Grove image courtesy of city of Alliance)

CANTON, MASSILLON, ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a new era when it comes to leadership of the three most populous cities in Stark County.

William Sherer II will take the reins as Canton mayor first thing next year.

This, while Jamie Slutz also moves from the legislative branch to the executive branch in Massillon, having been elected mayor there.

Both men are currently on their respective city councils.

Andy Grove enjoyed an easier route to the leadership post in Alliance.

His was already the only name on the ballot.

And when former Mayor Alan Andreanni decided to step down early, he was named interim mayor.