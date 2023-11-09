News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ELECTION REFLECTION: North Canton, Lake Schools Moving Opposite Ways After Tuesday

By Jim Michaels
November 9, 2023 8:39AM EST
Share
ELECTION REFLECTION: North Canton, Lake Schools Moving Opposite Ways After Tuesday
Courtesy North Canton City and Lake Local School Districts

NORTH CANTON and HARTVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a tale of two school districts, going in opposite directions.

With the passage of Issue 32, the North Canton City School District can move ahead with plans to construct a new middle school on the Hoover High site.

The combination bond issue and additional levy also means renovations for the high school.

But in the Lake Local Schools, failure of Issue 33 means job and program elimination and bussing cuts.

there will also be pay-to-play for student athletes.

A plan was being formulated beginning Wednesday night,.

The district will be staring at a $3.1 million deficit next year.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

ELECTION 2023 RESULTS: Quick View, 2 Successful State Issues, 2 New Mayors
3

3 Arrested in Canton PD Effort to Remove Guns from Streets
4

Saturday Morning Huddle is LIVE HERE
5

SCSO, OVI Task Force With Sobriety Checkpoints in Canton Friday Night