ELECTION REFLECTION: Tough Time for Townships, But Plain Passes Road Levy

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In these times of inflation and higher costs for everything, voters are reluctant to agree to spend new money for a township or municipal tax issue.

But with several townships unable to convince voters to provide additional money, Plain Township was able to pass its 1.5 mill replacement .5 mill additional roads issue on Election Day.

Trustee Scott Haws says it’s about presenting the facts, and agreeing that whatever the public decides, that’s the level of service they’ll provide.

This new money will go for new pavement, a new crack and seal road program, and curbs and gutters.

54-percent of Plain Township voters went along with Issue 22.