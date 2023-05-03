News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Eli Lilly Says Experimental Drug Slows Alzheimer’s Worsening

By News Desk
May 3, 2023 12:32PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. says its experimental Alzheimer’s drug appears to slow worsening of the mind-robbing disease.

The company announced preliminary findings Wednesday from a study of people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

Those given the drug donanemab in the 18-month study showed 35% less decline in thinking skills compared to those given a dummy drug.

But there were safety concerns, including some deaths linked to brain swelling or bleeding.

A similar Alzheimer’s drug recently hit the market.

Lilly is seeking its own drug approval.

