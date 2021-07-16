Elite Female Runners on Canton Streets Saturday Morning
James
Jul 16, 2021 @ 5:25am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some residents of Canton will be able to look out their front doors and see Olympic-caliber athletes running by on Saturday morning.
The USA Track and Field Championships will include the Women’s 6K, starting at 8 a.m. at Malone College.
From there, they’ll be hitting a few of the nearby streets in northwest Canton before heading down Market Avenue N, with the finish line at Centennial Plaza.
There’s $15,000 in prize money and an opportunity to run for Team USA.
There’s an “open” run for others follows soon after, but registration is closed for both races.