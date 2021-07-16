      Weather Alert

Elite Female Runners on Canton Streets Saturday Morning

James
Jul 16, 2021 @ 5:25am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some residents of Canton will be able to look out their front doors and see Olympic-caliber athletes running by on Saturday morning.

The USA Track and Field Championships will include the Women’s 6K, starting at 8 a.m. at Malone College.

From there, they’ll be hitting a few of the nearby streets in northwest Canton before heading down Market Avenue N, with the finish line at Centennial Plaza.

There’s $15,000 in prize money and an opportunity to run for Team USA.

There’s an “open” run for others follows soon after, but registration is closed for both races.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Accused of Passing 'Movie Money' at Hartville Businesses
Canton Police ID Latest Homicide Victim
Louisville, Ravenna Women Killed in Two-Car Portage Crash
UPDATE: North Canton PD, Coroner Working to Identify Victim, Badly Burned Vehicle
Connect With Us Listen To Us On