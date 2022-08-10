Ellet Coach Sidelined After Drowning Incident
August 10, 2022 3:58AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The board of the Akron Public Schools has placed Ellet football coach Steve Fasig on paid administrative leave.
This, as they investigate the circumstances that resulted in the death of a new player last month.
It isn’t known what role Fasig or others played in inviting football players to a swimming outing at Kim Tam Park, just north of the Lake/Springfield Township line.
At that event, 14-year-old Toshaye Pope had to be rescued from beneath the water in the lake.
He died a few days later.
His parents say they didn’t know in advance about the activity.