News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Cleveland Guardians Baseball
7:30pm - 11:30pm

Elon Musk Says He’s Terminating Twitter Deal

By News Desk
July 8, 2022 5:44PM EDT
Share

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca (AP) – Elon Musk’s tumultuous $44 billion bid to buy Twitter is on the verge of collapse – after the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.

Twitter says it will sue Musk to complete the merger he just rejected and is “confident” it will prevail.

It is not entirely clear whether Twitter’s board will accept the $1 billion breakup fee or if there will be a court battle over the deal.

The possible unraveling of the deal is just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms.

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire