Emanuel Terry Signs With Cavs

CAVALIERS SIGN EMANUEL TERRY

(official Cavs press release)

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Emanuel Terry, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Terry (6-9, 220) went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing four years collegiately at Lincoln Memorial University, where he competed in 120 contests (72 starts) and averaged 9.6 points on .704 shooting, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 18.6 minutes per game. As a senior in 2017-18, he averaged 16.9 points on .711 shooting, 10.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game and was named to the 2018 NABC Coaches’ Division II All-America team while helping the Railsplitters earn SAC regular season and tournament championships.

Terry played in five games (one start) for the Denver Nuggets in the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, averaging 7.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game. He also appeared in one preseason contest for the Nuggets.

The Cavaliers’ roster now stands at 20.