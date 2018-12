It wouldn’t be Christmas without at least one emergency trip to the store to buy something you forgot.

A new survey found the top 10 things we’re most likely to rush out to buy on Christmas.

1. Batteries.

2. Milk.

3. Bread/rolls.

4. Wine.

5. A box of chocolates.

6. Scotch tape.

7. Gravy.

8. Someone’s present.

9. Wrapping paper.

10. Other foods for dinner.

(from The Sun)