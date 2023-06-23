Emoni Bates Drafted By Cavs

CAVALIERS SELECT EMONI BATES WITH 49TH OVERALL PICK IN 2023 NBA DRAFT

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers selected forward Emoni (e-MON-e) Bates from Eastern Michigan

University with the 49th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Bates (6-9, 190) appeared in 30 games (all starts) as a sophomore for EMU this past season, averaging

team-highs in points (19.2) and rebounds (5.8) in 33.5 minutes. Bates,

an All-Mid-American Conference Third Team selection, also recorded four double-doubles and his

19.2 points per game average ranked 39th nationally and third in the MAC.

Additionally, Bates finished fourth in the MAC in three-point field goals made per game (2.5) and shot

76-230 (.330 3FG%) from beyond the arc on the season. His 76 made

three-pointers ranked eighth in a single season in program history.

Bates scored 20 or more points 12 times, including four 30-point games and one 40-point outing.

He registered a season-high 43 points at Toledo on Jan. 24, the ninth-best

single game total in the NCAA this season. He started his collegiate career at the University of

Memphis before transferring to Eastern Michigan and was named the

2020 Gatorade National Player of the Year following his senior year of high school.

–cavs.com–