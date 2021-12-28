      Weather Alert

Employee Killed in Industrial Accident on Monday

Jim Michaels
Dec 28, 2021 @ 3:31pm

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An employee is dead at TimkenSteel, killed in an accident Monday at the Gambrinus plant.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined the investigation.

It’s not known how the unnamed employee died.

The company in a statement says they are extending heartfelt sympathies and support to family, friends and co-workers.

They say they will provide counseling and assistance.

Parts of the plant were reportedly shut down after the accident.

