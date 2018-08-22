Encarnacion Back From The DL

(official Indians press release)

INDIANS ACTIVATE EDWIN ENCARNACION FROM THE D.L.

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the Major League roster:

Activated 1B/DH EDWIN ENCARNACION from the 10-day Disabled List.

Placed OF RAJAI DAVIS (non-baseball medical condition) on the 10-day Disabled List, retroactive to August 20.

Encarnacion was placed on the D.L. on August 11 with a right hand contusion. For the year he is batting .229 (88-for-384) with 14 doubles, 25 homers and 81 RBI in 104 games. He enters play today fourth in the American League in RBI (81) and 12th in home runs (25).

Davis is batting .246 (43-for-175) with 16 stolen bases in 21 attempts across 81 games for Cleveland in 2018. Today marks his fifth career stint on the Major League Disabled List.