Engineering Report on Youngstown Building Means More Evacuations

In this image taken from police body camera video released by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel approach a building following an explosion, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Youngstown, Ohio. A cut natural gas line was found in a basement area of the building which was severely damaged by a massive explosion this week, the National Transportation Safety Board reported Thursday, May 30, 2024, but it’s not yet known if that played a role in the blast. (Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The owner of the precarious downtown Youngstown building damaged by an explosion two weeks ago was expected to update the city on Tuesday.

The company can either shore up the first floor of the Realty Tower, or tear it down.

Until then, buildings within 210 feet of the building are off limits, per an engineering report.

That report indicates the building is in imminent danger of collapse.

So the International Towers building, with its 170 residents are getting help from the American Red Cross, the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, and the county EMA.

Those residents need a place to live.

Many of them have mobility issues…

EMA Director Robin Lees says the hope is that residents don’t have to go into an American Red Cross shelter, but that’s in the works.