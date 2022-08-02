ENSHRINEMENT 2022: ForeverLawn Outdoor Facility Opens Tuesday Evening

In this Dec. 6, 2015, photo, kids get ready to take part in a halftime activity for the Play 60 exercise initiative at an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Nashville, Tenn. USA Football has unveiled a council that will oversee the implementation of its Football Development Model for the sport to help parents, coaches and program leaders provide what players need to develop and grow as athletes and people through football participation. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There is a Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week event on Tuesday.

That’s above and beyond all the people moving into local hotel rooms in advance of activities later this week.

But Tuesday, ForeverLawn is cutting the ribbon on their new outdoor sports fields along 17th Street NW this afternoon at 5:30.

And a number of Gold Jackets will be joining 300 kids on the fields at 6, with a focus on skills and character development.