ENSHRINEMENT: Balloon Classic Underway Through Sunday

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hall of Fame Enshrinement events get going in earnest with the Balloon Classic by Aultman underway on the campus of Kent State Stark in Jackson Township through Sunday morning.

New this year is a drone light show in the skies at around 10 p.m. both Friday night and Saturday night.

there’s also “Night Glow” Friday night and fireworks Saturday night.

There are even tethered rides, anywhere from 35- to 75-feet up, but tied to the ground.

No pre-sale tickets for that this year, so it’s first come first served

There are 40 hot-air balloons from all over the country.

$10 to park the car and free admission from there.