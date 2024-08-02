ENSHRINEMENT: CPD Reminders About Curfews After First Friday, Before Parade

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Cleveland Avenue will be busy with activity through the night Friday night, as young and old alike jockey for their spot along the parade route.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard reminds everyone that the curfew for those under 18 is in effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Parents or guardians must be accompanying any children out on the streets.

Also, the downtown DORA curfew takes effect at 9 p.m.

There’s a well-attended First Friday event Friday night.