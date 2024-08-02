News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ENSHRINEMENT: CPD Reminders About Curfews After First Friday, Before Parade

By Jim Michaels
August 2, 2024 9:34AM EDT
Share
ENSHRINEMENT: CPD Reminders About Curfews After First Friday, Before Parade
Courtesy JordanMillerNews

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Cleveland Avenue will be busy with activity through the night Friday night, as young and old alike jockey for their spot along the parade route.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard reminds everyone that the curfew for those under 18 is in effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Parents or guardians must be accompanying any children out on the streets.

Also, the downtown DORA curfew takes effect at 9 p.m.

There’s a well-attended First Friday event Friday night.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Fugitives Wanted for Beatings in Canton (Photos Inside)
3

High Bond for Alliance Woman Accused of Ramming APD Cruisers
4

CFD: Child Fire Victim Passes Away in Akron Hospital
5

Akron Couple Given Jail Time for Abandoning Dog in Canton House