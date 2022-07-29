Enshrinement Festival Airborne: Annual Balloon Classic
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a high-flying weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Balloon Classic.
50 balloons from as far away as Arizona are part of the activities at Stark State and Kent State Stark.
Friday morning’s launch was scrubbed.
Winds aloft were likely to carry balloonists over unfamiliar and touchy territory over downtown Canton and areas south of Canton.
Launches now set for 6:30 Friday night, weather permitting.
6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and one more time Sunday morning at 6:30.
Here’s more from the Enshrinement Festival:
Ballooning activities over the weekend:
Some pilots will compete in a team format for a cash prize of $18,000, plus a $3,000 “up for grabs” pole grab sponsored by Maury Sullivan and Pancho’s Southwestern Grill and Todd Hawke, GDK & Co.
Spectators can marvel at the “Night Glow” on Friday at 9:30 pm when pilots illuminate their balloon envelopes while tethered at the launch field.
The Balloon Education Area, sponsored by FreshMark, will provide a special opportunity for adults and children to enter a fully inflated balloon envelope and learn about the envelope, balloon basket and burners.
Guests can watch skydivers sponsored by Kenan Advantage Group each evening prior to the balloon launch.
Residents of Stark County can participate in the ballooning excitement by allowing a balloon to land on their property. To signal pilots for landing, place a white sheet in a 200’ x 200’ grassy area. The landing area must be clear of trees and power lines, as well as allow enough space for the balloon to land. The pilots offer landowners the chance to win $50 in appreciation of land use.
Great food and entertainment are also on tap Friday and Saturday evenings. There will be a variety of food vendors, playground of inflatables for children, live music, and of course fireworks.
Friday night entertainment lineup:
Dance Fever – 6:30 pm
Donut Eating Contest (sponsored by Mary Ann Donuts) – 8:00 pm
New Wave Nation – 8:30 pm
NIGHT GLOW – 9:30 pm
Saturday night entertainment lineup:
Chris Kraft – 6:30 pm
Dustin Kines – 8:30 pm
FIREWORKS – 10:00 pm