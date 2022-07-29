Enshrinement Festival Airborne: Annual Balloon Classic

"Tic Toc" is one of five specialty-shaped balloons in the Balloon Classic (Courtesy Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a high-flying weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Balloon Classic.

50 balloons from as far away as Arizona are part of the activities at Stark State and Kent State Stark.

Friday morning’s launch was scrubbed.

Winds aloft were likely to carry balloonists over unfamiliar and touchy territory over downtown Canton and areas south of Canton.

Launches now set for 6:30 Friday night, weather permitting.

6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and one more time Sunday morning at 6:30.

