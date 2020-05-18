Enshrinement Festival Committees Preparing for Various Options
2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival queen and Royal Ambassadors at the Grand Parade in downtown Canton.
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As the days keep marching on, closer to the scheduled Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival events, the questions remain: will all of them happen, and what will they look like?
Chair of the festival Joanne Murray says they’re planning for all the possibilities, waiting for the governor to hopefully make some decision on large-crowd events.
Murray oversees 18 events tied to Enshrinement Week.
Murray was on The Week That Was with Joe Palmisano on 1480 WHBC on Saturday.