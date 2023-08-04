Enshrinement Festival: Market Avenue Activities on Friday
August 4, 2023 6:55AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Enshrinement activities are centered on Market Avenue in Canton on Friday.
It begins with the Hall of Famer Walk and Photo Op starting at 10:30 a.m.
The new enshrinees and about a hundred other Gold Jackets will walk from the Doubletree on Market Avenue S to Centennial Plaza on Market Avenue N.
Speaking of Gold Jackets, the Gold Jacket Dinner is Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. at the Civic Center and Cultural Center.
And that’s where the Fashion show takes place, starting at 11 a.m.