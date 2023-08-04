News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Enshrinement Festival: Market Avenue Activities on Friday

By Jim Michaels
August 4, 2023 6:55AM EDT
Class of ’22 Centennial Plaza photo shoot. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Enshrinement activities are centered on Market Avenue in Canton on Friday.

It begins with the Hall of Famer Walk and Photo Op starting at 10:30 a.m.

The new enshrinees and about a hundred other Gold Jackets will walk from the Doubletree on Market Avenue S to Centennial Plaza on Market Avenue N.

Speaking of Gold Jackets, the Gold Jacket Dinner is Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. at the Civic Center and Cultural Center.

And that’s where the Fashion show takes place, starting at 11 a.m.

