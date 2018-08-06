Enshrinement Festival Will End with Drum Corps Competition with Canton Bluecoats

David Glasgow, with the Canton Bluecoats was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning to invite his listeners to the final event of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival: The 2018 DCI Tour of Champions.

The Canton Bluecoats host the event.

Location: Paul Brown Tiger Stadium

Time: 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM

1 Paul E. Brown Stadium

Massillon, Ohio

The Tour of Champions event series is an exciting live entertainment format featuring top World Class corps.the CaSpectators will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the drum corps experience with exclusive fan-member interaction, pre-show and intermission entertainment and more! Event date is subject to change. 2018 Line-up includes:

Bluecoats – Canton, OH

Carolina Crown – Ft Mill, SC

Santa Clara Vanguard – Santa Clara, CA

The Cavaliers – Rosemont, IL

Boston Crusaders – Boston, MA

Blue Knights – Denver, CO

Crossmen – San Antonio, TX

Mandarins – Sacramento, CA

Gates Open: 6:00pm ET

Box Offices Day of Show Open: 3:00 ET