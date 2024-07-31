News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ENSHRINEMENT: ‘First Play’ Gets Weekend ‘Kick’-Started

By Jim Michaels
July 31, 2024 10:45AM EDT
Share
ENSHRINEMENT: ‘First Play’ Gets Weekend ‘Kick’-Started
PFHOF Enshrinement First Play along streetscaped Cleveland Avenue NW (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is already Hall of Fame Enshrinement WeekEND in Canton, starting with the Play Football “First Play” event Wednesday morning.

Starting at 10 a.m., 4000 kids are lined up from the birthplace of the NFL at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and 2nd Street SW to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

They’ll be delivering that first football of the 2024-2025 season.

The kids are lined up in the city’s northwest neighborhoods, then into Monument and Stadium Parks.

That’s one of many events where Canton police provide security and direct traffic, with the help of the sheriff’s office, state patrol, federal agents and more.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard says if everything is going smoothly, no one will notice the officers are there.

There’s more participation in events too.

Chief Gabbard says Market Avenue will need to be closed on Friday morning for the Gold Jackets photo op walk from the DoubleTree up to Centennial Plaza.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Fugitives Wanted for Beatings in Canton (Photos Inside)
3

High Bond for Alliance Woman Accused of Ramming APD Cruisers
4

CFD: Child Fire Victim Passes Away in Akron Hospital
5

Akron Couple Given Jail Time for Abandoning Dog in Canton House