ENSHRINEMENT: ‘First Play’ Gets Weekend ‘Kick’-Started

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is already Hall of Fame Enshrinement WeekEND in Canton, starting with the Play Football “First Play” event Wednesday morning.

Starting at 10 a.m., 4000 kids are lined up from the birthplace of the NFL at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and 2nd Street SW to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

They’ll be delivering that first football of the 2024-2025 season.

The kids are lined up in the city’s northwest neighborhoods, then into Monument and Stadium Parks.

That’s one of many events where Canton police provide security and direct traffic, with the help of the sheriff’s office, state patrol, federal agents and more.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard says if everything is going smoothly, no one will notice the officers are there.

There’s more participation in events too.

Chief Gabbard says Market Avenue will need to be closed on Friday morning for the Gold Jackets photo op walk from the DoubleTree up to Centennial Plaza.