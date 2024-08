Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos prepares to kick off during the beginning of the NFL exhibition Hall of Fame football game against the Houston Texans, in Canton, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As anticipated, weather is impacting Hall of Fame Enshrinement events.

The Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Stadium was called off with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter after a thunderstorm delay of 36 minutes.

The Bears defeated Houston 21 to 17.

Stay with 1480 WHBC for weather updates related to other outdoor Enshrinement events.