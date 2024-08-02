ENSHRINEMENT: ‘Grand’ Parade, for a Reason

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A highlight of Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week is the Repository Grand Parade, considered to be the fifth largest parade in the country.

the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce claims 200,000 people come to the city to watch the free event.

It steps off from Cleveland Avenue S at right around 5th Street at 8 a.m. Saturday, headed north for 2.2 miles.

There will be 12 big floats, ten of those massive helium balloons, and of course the Class of 2024 headed into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

From there, they are officially enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame during a 12noon event at Tom Benson Stadium.

If you can’t make it, we have live coverage starting at 8 tomorrow morning on 1480 WHBC and Mix 94-1.