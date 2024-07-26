News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ENSHRINEMENT: Great Weather for Balloon Classic: AccuWeather

By Jim Michaels
July 26, 2024 9:05AM EDT
“Tic Toc” is one of five specialty-shaped balloons in the Balloon Classic (Courtesy Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (Nes Talk 1480 WHBC) – Great weather for the Balloon Classic or for any outdoor plans you might have.

And even with a high of 90 on Sunday, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says the humidity will remain low, so it should be “comfortably” “hot”.

He also sees light winds at 5 to 10 miles an hour through Sunday morning, which will hopefully mean most or maybe all five balloon launches will take off this weekend.

Balloon Meister Paul Suttle tells WHBC News Friday morning that winds are at the surface, and that’s ideal.

