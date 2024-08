CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce says the Grand Parade Saturday morning starting at 8 a.m. will go on if it’s raining.

The chamber says they have a team watching the weather, and severe weather could delay or even cancel the parade.

Any decision would be made just prior to the parade.

But the plan right now is the parade starting on time at 8:00, and observers should plan as usual.