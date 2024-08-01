News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ENSHRINEMENT: Tapping AccuWeather for Weekend Outdoor Events

By Jim Michaels
August 1, 2024 9:58AM EDT
Share
ENSHRINEMENT: Tapping AccuWeather for Weekend Outdoor Events
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The big concern as we head into the meat of the Hall of Fame Enshrinement schedule is the weather.

And with the humidity staying high through the weekend, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says there’s a chance at nearly anytime for a shower or a thunderstorm.

That’s except for perhaps the game Thursday night and the Sunday night Concert for Legends.

Still, like the last couple of days, Bob doesn’t expect any rain event to be prolonged, though rainfall can be heavy.

When we put Bob on the spot, he says he does think most outdoor events will stay dry, but one of them could get dampened…

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Fugitives Wanted for Beatings in Canton (Photos Inside)
3

High Bond for Alliance Woman Accused of Ramming APD Cruisers
4

CFD: Child Fire Victim Passes Away in Akron Hospital
5

Akron Couple Given Jail Time for Abandoning Dog in Canton House