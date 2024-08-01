ENSHRINEMENT: Tapping AccuWeather for Weekend Outdoor Events

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The big concern as we head into the meat of the Hall of Fame Enshrinement schedule is the weather.

And with the humidity staying high through the weekend, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says there’s a chance at nearly anytime for a shower or a thunderstorm.

That’s except for perhaps the game Thursday night and the Sunday night Concert for Legends.

Still, like the last couple of days, Bob doesn’t expect any rain event to be prolonged, though rainfall can be heavy.

When we put Bob on the spot, he says he does think most outdoor events will stay dry, but one of them could get dampened…