Enshrinement Week: 20th Year for Delamielleure, Bethea With First Play

Joe Delamielleure (hands on head) is joined by Hall of Famers Elvin Bethea and Robert Brasile, Mayor Tom Bernabei and a few Ultimate Fans for First Play 2023.

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Legendary Cleveland Browns Guard Joe Delamielleure was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

Every year since then, he has been part of the NFL Play Football “First Play” event.

That’s including Wednesday’s event, where a few thousand kids deliver the ceremonial first football to the steps of the Hall of Fame, starting in downtown Canton at the birthplace of the league.

Delamielleure was joined again Wednesday by fellow Gold Jackets Elvin Bethea and Robert Brasile.

He says it really is about the kids learning to love the game.