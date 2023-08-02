Enshrinement Week: ‘First Play’, About Kids

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s appropriate that those who love football purely for the sport of it are able to start the major activities of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival.

It’s the kids.

And they did a great job on Wednesday, a few thousand of them.

They delivered that ceremonial first football of the season from the birthplace of the NFL in downtown Canton out to the front steps of the Hall of Fame.

Eagles standout Bobby Taylor now with NFL Play Football got “First Play” started Wednesday morning.