Enshrinement Week: ‘First Play’ on Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The meat of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival schedule is upon us now, with several NFL Play Football events underway.

That includes First Play Wednesday morning starting at 10.

Thousands of youth from Canton line up from downtown Canton to the Hall of Fame, passing that ceremonial first football of the season.

There are also Skills Camp and ‘Way to Play’ Clinic events at the ForeverLawn complex at the Hall of Fame Village.

Here are the Hall of Fame Youth & High School Football Activations from NFL First Play:

WHAT: Play Football Skills Camp

WHO: Children ages 10-14

WHERE: ForeverLawn Sports Complex at Hall of Fame Village

WHEN: Tuesday, August 1st from 6:00-8:00 PM

OVERVIEW: Skills camp featuring football activities that are designed for all skill levels. Gold Jackets will be on the field to assist and encourage camp participants.

WHAT: Play Football First Play presented by Panini

WHO: Canton, OH natives

WHERE: Downtown Canton to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

WHEN: Wednesday, August 2nd from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

OVERVIEW: A three-mile-long human chain of local area youth stretching from the Frank T. Bow Building in Downtown Canton (201 2nd Street S.W.), where the NFL was founded in 1920, to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

WHAT: Hall of Fame Game Integration

WHO: Flag Football Fans

WHERE: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

WHEN: Thursday, August 3rd at 8:00 PM

OVERVIEW: To continue highlighting girls flag football efforts around the league, the Willoughby South High School Girls Flag team will be recognized as the Northeast Ohio Girls Flag Football High School Champions during an on-field recognition at the Hall of Fame Game.

WHAT: NFL and Cleveland Browns Play Football Clinic

WHO: Children ages 10-14

WHERE: ForeverLawn Sports Complex at Hall of Fame Village

WHEN: Friday, August 4th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

OVERVIEW: A Play Football Way to Play Clinic at the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village’s National Football and Youth Sports Complex hosted by the NFL and the Cleveland Browns. The clinic will provide an opportunity for members of local middle schools to learn the game of football. Participants will be coached by NFL Legends and USA Football Coaches