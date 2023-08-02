Enshrinement Week: Mayor’s Last One
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei, it’s his final Enshrinement Week as a local elected official.
He’ll be appearing at most events, realizing none of this would be possible without the hard work of a number of city departments.
And there’s also the long list of organizers and volunteers…
The mayor says along Cleveland Avenue at about Noon on Saturday, the traffic lights will be back in post-parade position and the streets and sidewalks will be cleaned up.
The Grand Parade begins at 8 a.m.
Quite a feat, considering the turnout each year for the Grand Parade.
The mayor says his favorite event is a newer one:
The Hall of Famer Walk and Photo Op, where the Class of 23 and about a hundred current Gold Jackets walk from the Doubletree downtown to Centennial Plaza for a photo.
No autographs; it’s Friday at 10:30 a.m.