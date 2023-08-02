News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Enshrinement Week: Mayor’s Last One

By Jim Michaels
August 2, 2023 7:16AM EDT
FILE PHOTO – Then Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker is joined by Hall of Famers Joe Delamielleure (hidden) and Elvin Bethea and Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei, with the shadow of the football sculpture in the background, in front of the Frank T Bow Building for the start of “First Play” (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei, it’s his final Enshrinement Week as a local elected official.

He’ll be appearing at most events, realizing none of this would be possible without the hard work of a number of city departments.

And there’s also the long list of organizers and volunteers…

The mayor says along Cleveland Avenue at about Noon on Saturday, the traffic lights will be back in post-parade position and the streets and sidewalks will be cleaned up.

The Grand Parade begins at 8 a.m.

Quite a feat, considering the turnout each year for the Grand Parade.

The mayor says his favorite event is a newer one:

The Hall of Famer Walk and Photo Op, where the Class of 23 and about a hundred current Gold Jackets walk from the Doubletree downtown to Centennial Plaza for a photo.

No autographs; it’s Friday at 10:30 a.m.

