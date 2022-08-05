ENSHRINEMENT WEEK: Saturday Parade, Enshrinement, Concert

Football fans arrive at the Pro Football Hall of Fame before the Hall of Fame exhibition football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Canton. The class of 2022 will be enshrined on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A huge day to say the least Saturday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival.

It starts early in the morning as local residents grab their favorite streetside spots for the Repository Grand Parade, stepping off at 8 a.m. at Cleveland Avenue and 4th Street SW.

The Class of 2022 in the parade will need to quickly move on over to Tom Benson Stadium by Noon, when they will take their rightful places in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That’s followed at night by the Concert for Legends with Journey and Donny Iris.