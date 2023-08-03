Enshrinement Week: Where to Park Your Car

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you’re headed to the autograph session Thursday or the Hall of Fame Game Thursday night, your best bet for parking is at the Stark County Fairgrounds on Wertz Avenue NW.

It’s $25 to park; $200 for an RV, and that includes your shuttle bus to and from your event.

The shuttles will be running from 7 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday.

Fairground parking and shuttles again Saturday from 7 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday for the Enshrinement and Concert for Legends.

Set your GPS to 719 Wertz Avenue NW, Canton.