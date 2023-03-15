News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

EP LATEST: AG Yost Files Civil Lawsuit

By Jim Michaels
March 15, 2023 7:18AM EDT
Share
EP LATEST: AG Yost Files Civil Lawsuit
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio wants it in writing.

Despite continued spoken promises to pay for all the cleanup and recovery from the Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine on February 3, AG David Yost Tuesday filed a 58-count civil lawsuit with the federal court for the Northern District of Ohio.

He’s looking to make the company legally responsible for the disruption, health issues and economic losses endured by the community in what Yost calls an “entirely avoidable” incident.

The 58 counts cover violations of state environmental law as well as laws covering negligence, public nuisances, and trespassing.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

3 More Tornadoes Hit SW Ohio
3

Canton Police Need Your Help in a Murder Investigation. Check out these PICTURES
4

Canton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
5

Long-Sought Alliance Man Makes FOTW List Once Again