EP LATEST: AG Yost Files Civil Lawsuit

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio wants it in writing.

Despite continued spoken promises to pay for all the cleanup and recovery from the Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine on February 3, AG David Yost Tuesday filed a 58-count civil lawsuit with the federal court for the Northern District of Ohio.

He’s looking to make the company legally responsible for the disruption, health issues and economic losses endured by the community in what Yost calls an “entirely avoidable” incident.

The 58 counts cover violations of state environmental law as well as laws covering negligence, public nuisances, and trespassing.